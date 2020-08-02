The prophet, the promise and a country in disarray

Napoleon Bonaparte, the French General, must have been deliberately cheeky when he counselled that the best way to keep one’s word is not to give it. Some organisations heed the advice and operate without a definite promise to their customers. But most forward-looking business outfits are quick to kick the counsel into the trash can and make a 180-degree turn from it. They have kept their word by giving it and are not the worse for it. By giving their words, these companies give their customers an overview of what they stand to gain by buying their products or engaging their services. The brand promise varies from one company to the other but it summarises the essence of an organisation because as espoused by Peter Drucker, father of modern management, a company does not exist to make profit or create employment as important as those are, it exists primarily to create and keep customers. For TNT, an international courier company, the brand promise is “We promise to keep our promises.” For Fidelity Bank, it is “We are Fidelity, we keep our word.” For McDonald, it is “Simple, easy, enjoyment.” For Phillips, it is “Sense and simplicity.” For BMW, it is “The ultimate driving machine.” And for Kia, it is “The power to surprise.”
When organisations articulate their brand promises, they put themselves in a strait because they provide their customers a mallet with which to hit them in case of poor performance. The brand promise is an index by which their performances could be measured. With the promise stated, it becomes easy to gauge customers’ satisfaction vis-a-vis the company’s avowal. Because many of these companies keep their promises to their customers, they stay afloat and enjoy customer loyalty which always buoys the bottom line. But when they fail to deliver on the promise, they are taken to the cleaners by the customers and the bottom line plummets. Because it is a buyer’s world, brand loyalty shifts and the customer goes elsewhere to seek satisfaction. Hence, no serious company jokes with its promise to its customers.
But making promises and keeping same predates corporations. When he had yet to have a child, Prophet Ibrahim made a vow to Allah to sacrifice to Him a son if He would bless him with one. When he was reminded of his vow by Allah after the child had grown to become a son, he did not vacillate but made all necessary preparations to fulfil his promise. It was at the point of slaughtering the boy that Allah stopped the prophet and provided him a ram in place of his son. Eid al-Adha, which Muslims worldwide just celebrated, is a reminder to humanity on the need to keep promises.
A soldier, Uzonna Maduabuchi, last Wednesday, shot and killed an Army officer at 202 Battalion of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade in Bama, Borno State. According to the Nigerian Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, Maduabuchi was suffering from depression. However, what the Army image maker left out is that the soldier’s depression was triggered by his withheld allowances and the refusal of the authorities to grant him pass, both of which contravened the terms of his engagement. Pray, why would a soldier fighting insurgents be denied his allowances? Why would a soldier be denied right to pass if that was part of the promises made to him? Now, the Army’s failure to keep its promise has resulted in the death of an innocent officer and is going to cause the soldier his life, both of which are avoidable.
But the unfortunate incident should set our leaders thinking. While they may not realize it, failed promises result in depression. A promise creates a hope. When the promise is not fulfilled, the result is delusion, which is the forerunner of depression.
The soldier who killed his superior would not have ordinarily wanted that but he was pushed to the wall by the deprivation he was subjected to by the system where he found himself. Before the snap in his brain which caused him to shoot the Lieutenant superintending over him, there must have been a discontentment with the system, a distancing from his colleagues and a steady decline in his productivity. All of which built up to the depression that pushed him into killing his superior.
That is the effect of breached promises and that is the experience of most Nigerians. Repeatedly, Nigerians have been disappointed by their political leaders who promise one thing and do the exact opposite. Every electioneering cycle, politicians come round with bags of promises; they promise to fix the roads, the hospitals, schools, electricity, the environment and create employment opportunities for the teeming youth. But the moment they get elected, they start scheming for the next election and forget their promises. So, they leave the electorate worse off than when the promise was made. What they, however, fail to realize is that doing so builds discontentment in the country, creates frictions among the people and results in a decline of the people’s productivity.
If our leaders live up to their promises by fixing the infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for people to thrive, the average Nigerian would be so busy creating wealth that ethnicity or religion would mean next to nothing to him. But since those facilities that make life meaningful are absent in the country, everyone seeks refuge in clannish groups and religious sects and those are the factors that push the country apart.
So, when leaders keep their promises, the country experiences peace and prosperity.
Barka de Sallah.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes
FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications… Read Full Story
Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People
Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from … Read Full Story
EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola
There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country… Read Full Story
114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo
An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of… Read Full Story
We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss
Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development… Read Full Story
What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?
Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and… Read Full Story
“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work
The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime’s governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists… Read Full Story
What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?
In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE