The mass failure in JAMB

It is saddening that the outcome of this year’s JAMB examination has been very disturbing. It is obvious that many students have withdrawn the habit of studying, preparatory for sitting examinations. The failure rate appears unprecedented. Very often, many students see JAMB as a university entry examination that requires luck to pass. This should not be so.

Today, the average student is confronted by a myriad of distractions, many of them self-inflicted. Rather than use the internet as a veritable platform for information mining, they would prefer socializing which in turn has been noted to be a time-wasting effort.

Students must understand that when one refuses to adequately prepare for an examination, failure becomes inevitable. Academic excellence is only possible when hardwork and persistence are brought to the fore. The future belongs to those who prepare for it adequately.

The will to succeed must be consuming. This is important and should be treated so.

Abdullahi Junaidu,

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…The mass failure The mass failure

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…The mass failure The mass failure