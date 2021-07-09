Kidnapping: Obstacle to smooth education in Nigeria

Education, as we generally know, is the best legacy one can give to the children. Education guides attitudes, leads to positive activities and help the entire society live cordially with one another. The education sector has been the engine room of all other sectors but of recent, it is suffering setbacks caused by incessant kidnappings carried out by bandits. The first incident of students’ mass abduction occurred in 2014 when over 200 students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok were kidnapped by insurgents.

From that time, academic activities, especially in secondary schools, are carried out in phobia and uncertainties of where is the next target. Parents in rural areas that were forced to enroll children in schools are using students’ abduction as excuse for preventing the kids from going. Increase in students’ kidnappings has become a big threat to the future of students.

To end kidnappings in its entirety, governments should employ or enroll repentant kidnappers. Discriminating against repentant kidnappers does nothing but pull them back to their ignoble activities. It is necessary for everyone to treat them with love, care and concern. People should live within their means. Excessive lust for money and luxuries often times leads to regrets and it is pertinent to live a contented life. If arrested kidnappers are found guilty, they should be punished according to the provisions of the law irrespective of who they are or who they know.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi,

08100358411.

