The graveyard peace in Rivers State

Peace is the complete absence of strife. It happens when all sides have accepted the given conditions as negotiated by mediators. In territorial dispute, for instance, peace arises from a consensus by the contending sides that the given cartographic and cultural space is enough to accommodate but not to assimilate either of the contending parties. In business disputes, the parties will agree on gains and losses. This had been the general understanding until bookmakers came with dimensions that complicate the issue. They have differentiated between real or enduring peace and graveyard peace.

I know that when people die, they are usually told to rest in peace. Even known merchants of violence are also told to rest in peace when they die. When the notorious killer and armed robber, Lawrence Anini, was executed on March 29, 1987, he was told to rest in peace. I am sure that back then, some people would have told Adolf Hitler, the man who troubled the entire world for six solid years—from 1939 to 1945—to rest in peace too.

It is the same way that some current troublemakers in Nigeria would be told to rest in peace at their symbolic or absolute expiration. There is therefore peace in the graveyard. It is peace that is occasioned by cessation of life. In wishing it, there is no discrimination. It is wished equally, most times, for peacemakers and troublemakers alike, who have died.

Surprisingly, there is also graveyard peace among the living. It happens when peace is decreed instead of being developed. One such peace has just been decreed in Rivers State.

The place has not been too peaceful since March 18 when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged a breakdown of law and order and on the basis of which he had declared a state of emergency upon it. For effect, the President had sacked the democratically elected Governor, Similaye Fubara, and members of the State House of Assembly and appointed a sole administrator, Ibok-Ette Ibas, to hold the forte. The administrator is a retiree. He retired from the military as Vice Admiral and Chief of Naval Staff. He is from Cross River State.

This is why some people said, when the whole thing happened, that President Tinubu had replaced democratic government with military government in Rivers State and is test-running a diarchy to push the nation in a direction that is neither envisaged in the constitution nor captured in established conventions. Senator Seriake Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Senate, said so.

Hopefully, there will be peace in Rivers State after the peace decree last week. After all, everything about the state had come by decree in the last four months or so. The emergency rule which decoupled the state from democracy was by decree.

Whichever way you wish to reason it, the 1999 Constitution remains a federal constitution. If nothing at all, the document, as we have it today, governs a place called the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In legal reasoning, this is a conclusive piece of evidence. But more importantly, it means governmental powers in Nigeria are expressed at more than one level. No part of that constitution says that one democratically elected operator at one level or tier of government can, by mere words of mouth, nullify the democratic mandate of another operator at another level of government.

The governmental power structure under federalism is not hierarchical. It is not a monarchy in pre-revolution France where whoever Louis that was in power equated the law. No level of government in a federal structure plays a subordinate role to the other. It is the same thing among the arms of government—namely the legislature, executive, and judiciary. Functions, powers, and scopes of the tiers as well as the arms of government are well defined in the constitution. And it is from the constitution that all powers flow.

Federalism is not a free-farming or fishing approach where a man or woman covers as much field as his strength and greed permit. In true federalism, every field is covered by the different legislative lists which create the distinctions in functions as well as the specific areas where functions overlap.

I do not intend to push for the study of Constitutional Law as a national requirement for all citizens. But from the way things are going, for every Nigerian who can read and write to have a copy of the 1999 Constitution would not be too much to ask for.

BAT has been too indeterminate. He wakes up as a democrat and goes to bed as an autocrat. He is beginning to define the constitution as if the only copy of the document that exists in the country is safely in his custody. This is changing the character of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nigeria is looking like the Republic of Malawi under President Kamuzu Banda. The story was that the only copy of that country’s constitution was locked up in Banda’s office cabinet for safekeeping. If a citizen came around fuming and making loud claims on what the Malawian constitution said and didn’t say, President Banda had a very simple way of settling the matter. He would reach for the only copy of the constitution in his custody and go through with exaggerated concentration and associated mannerisms that fit the moment. Done, he would tell the claimer that none of his outlandish claims was captured in the constitution of Malawi. He would gently put back the constitution from where he had taken it and the matter was closed.

Nigeria is not Kamuzu Banda’s Republic. Here, governmental power is not planned to flow from one source like a river. The President or even the central government is not a headmaster with a cane in hand to beat others into line. He does his own thing and others do their own too. But it must be mentioned that it is not always that what is planned is practiced.

I am therefore saying that whatever that is on the table regarding the Rivers State matter should be considered good to work with. Peace is peace. Whether it is graveyard, backyard, courtyard or vineyard peace that has been offered, it should be taken. The alternative is to fight to finish.

In combat sports, the capabilities and capacities of the combatants are measured and balanced to create a competition. Fighting till the end in a duel where the combatants do not stand on equal martial footing is foolishness.

When Similaye Fubara came out of the peace meeting with a new anointing and started singing the praises of his tormentor-in-chief, Nyesom Wike, I knew what happened. Wise men retire when danger outweighs prospects. For now, the man has retreated to perhaps fight another day.

Come to think of it. Similaye does not quite rhyme with Samson, the Nazarite. And so, those who wanted him to tear to pieces the Lion of Bourdillon and the Tiger of Obi Akpor with his bare hands were not being fair to him. Suicide is an extreme expression of despondency.

I don’t think it ever got to that point with Fubara. Besides, the fight is not his. Therefore, the shame of capitulation is not his as well. He is just a young and inexperienced fighter who thought he could be supported by benevolent social forces to pull down strongholds. Instead, he was betrayed and left stranded.

There was an institutional conspiracy involving the judiciary, the legislature, the Presidency, and security agencies to humiliate him in celebration of evil. Seriously, what was Sim supposed to do in the circumstance? Tear through these lethal barricades on horseback, singing a war song and raising a clenched fist in defiance, to make a point about his heroism?

Anyhow, Governor Fubara has just been guided back to the reality that he requires a new kind of anointing to kill lions and tigers with his bare hands.

Details of the peace deal have not been officially advertised. Those close to the process say it is a set of instructions to Fubara on what to do. The summary is that Fubara should be cool just being a ceremonial governor for the remaining time of his four-year tenure and thereafter go home and have a deserved rest. He cannot aspire to renew his mandate. It has been agreed that the young man cannot be trusted with executive powers any longer. He is to be stripped of all powers—maybe including the power to hire and fire commissioners, and the power to show interest in the affairs of the local government areas in the state.

In effect, he is only permitted to answer the name “Governor” and not “Executive Governor” of Rivers State. He has got nothing to execute henceforth.

This is happening in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. The subversion of the constitution for programmed outcomes has become a presidential and legislative duty. The judiciary is threatening to go on board fully. We are in the Fourth Republic because the first, second and third failed.

Fubara couldn’t have overreached himself. He did the most he could to point at a direction. That his path was crisscrossed by confusing paths that led nowhere had little to do with him. I repeat, the fight is not his. It is not even a fight for Rivers State alone. It is a fight to save democracy in Nigeria and therefore a national fight.

Now, there are loud victory songs in some quarters in Port Harcourt. This is another way of telling when the peace offered is graveyard peace. The celebration is lopsided. The battle has been won and lost. In the ensuing staccato, the underlying lesson appears lost. This is the fact that if Dr. Peter Odili, who has a pedigree, had taken time to prepare a better leadership recruitment process in Rivers State before leaving the Government House, Port Harcourt, in 2007, this affliction would have been stemmed.

Competence is an objective parameter. Loyalty is not. Where loyalty comes before competence in the choice of who to lead, destination ceases to be a fixed point. It becomes a changing target that changes with the mood of a visionless leader. This is the state of leadership in Nigeria where the blind are better placed on the leadership succession ladder because they are more loyal than they are competent.