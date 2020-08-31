The coup in Mali

MALI came under military rule once again on August 18 following a revolt by middle-ranking officers of the Malian military which led to a coup d’état. The leaders of the coup promptly detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Keita became president in 2013 after serving as prime minster between 1994 and 2000. He was later forced to resign. The coup leaders have promised to enact a political transition process and stage elections within a ‘reasonable time’. They have also released President Keita from custody.

Mali has remained unstable prior to and since the coup of 2012. The peace and reconciliation agreement that was signed in 2014 between the government of Mali and warring factions in northern Mali, the Algiers Peace Treaty, has not be very effective. The relative order in Bamako, the country’s capital, has been sustained with the presence of foreign militaries, including French and German troops. This latest coup episode has raised fears about further destabilisation of the country. The Jihadists who have strongholds in northern Mali could carry out attacks on vital facilities and further destabilise the country. Terror groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State could also take advantage of the current crisis of governance to adversely impact on the security situation in the entire Sahel region.

The current crisis is partly the result of bad governance and the disputed parliamentary elections held on March 29, with a second round on April 19. The leader of the opposition, Soumaila Cisse, was kidnapped three days to the elections. Several village chiefs and election officials were also kidnapped. Violence in the north and centre of the country during and immediately after the elections, including terror attacks on the military, marred the events. These provoked massive demonstrations against President Keita. The mass protest, which reached its zenith in June, was supported by a protest movement called M5-RFP. The protesters called for the president’s resignation and the dissolution of parliament. They also called for an end to the growing corruption in the country. Discontent was not confined to the civil populace alone; resentment within the army was also strong, with middle-ranking officers accusing senior military officers close to the regime of deliberately undermining the Algiers Peace Treaty.

We call on the African Union and the United Nations to join forces with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to arrest the situation before it further deteriorates. It will be recalled that at the height of demonstrations in mid-June, ECOWAS had called for the creation of a “consensus government of national unity.” The mediation team led by former President Goodluck Jonathan could not get the parties to make concessions, which brought the mediation to a standstill. Thus, the mediation team could not address the concerns laid out by the opposition in Mali.

Indeed, the coup has put an end to the negotiation process. It has also gone against the ECOWAS protocol on democracy and good governance. Consequently, ECOWAS has suspended Mali from its decision-making bodies, closed its member states’ borders with the country, and suspend all financial flows between its members and Mali. It has also called on the ECOWAS Commission to impose sanctions on the “putschists and their partners and collaborators.” Nonetheless, it has sent a delegation to Mali to negotiate and ensure a return to constitutional democracy.

The AU has condemned the coup and called for an immediate return to constitutional rule. The larger international community also quickly condemned the coup. We think that the process must not be seen to pacify military leaders. But we recognise that it will be difficult for ECOWAS to replicate its successes in The Gambia and Sao Tome and Principe in Mali. We therefore call for for a broader concerted effort by the international community to return Mali to constitutional rule as quickly as possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …