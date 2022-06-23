The basic truth about building the right mindset to work 

The right mindset to work doesn’t get built in a day. It takes practice. You keep at it over and over again. Even at that, learning never ends. Let’s examine some truths that will help you to build the right mindset to work.

Your mind is a powerful tool

Your mind is a powerful tool. There’s a saying that information, whether good or bad doesn’t leave you the same. Train your mind to evolve around information that is important to your field of work. Build capacity. Take up tasks that would develop you and your mind also. Volunteer at organisations if necessary. Expand your social capital. Have discussions about what kind of work you do. Reach out to people for help.

Building the right mindset to work does not jump on you while wishing for it. You put in the work. You practice and practice; and that’s a good thing.

It is important to note that one way to train your mind is by knowing that seeking help when you’re stuck with work doesn’t mean you are weak. That is a show of strength. It shows that you’re willing to learn a better way to do it.

The power of affirmations

Affirmations help in building your mind. Remember earlier, it was mentioned that information whether good or bad doesn’t leave you the same. Tell your mind the right things about your work. Don’t grumble all the time or speak ill of your colleagues, or your boss. That’s not the way to build the right mindset to work.

The words you speak to yourself or others about your work constantly reminds you of your capability as a worker and could affect your productivity; positively or negatively.

Your mind, if fed with the right words, also helps you get over small-mindedness. It sets your thinking faculty straight, helps you in building the right mindset to work, and helps to expands your point of view about work. It opens your eyes to see the future that you dream of.





Affirmations are words of assurance that empower your thought pattern and set you straight. The holy book also affirms that the heart should be guarded with all diligence because that is where life starts; from the mind. So, within context, your work starts from the mind.

Your mind is a force that brings your dreams to reality.

No restrictions to learning

Still on building up, you should know that there are no restrictions to learning. You can learn anything; anything at all. There’s an old way of thinking that makes you believe that certain things can’t be learnt. You can learn anything you want to, as long as you make the decision to learn!

Seek help

Seek help if you must, open up to someone if necessary. Just ensure that you take up every opportunity you get to learn. Don’t be “sole minded” believing that you can do things by all by yourself. Seeking help makes things easier for you. Get a mentor or coach who can direct your path and help you fulfil purpose. Reaching out to people makes the ride to the future quite simple because there’s someone else on the train with you. Attend seminars, take classes, be accountable to people, attend events in order to build your social capital. Get a mentor/coach who sees your blind spots and help you navigate life while helping you build the right mindset to work. Don’t be extremely guarded, loosen up[at least a bit], and embrace people and opportunities that have been positioned around you. All these contribute to empowering you for the right mindset to work.

Be a reader

Also imbibe the habit of reading. You may not be an ardent reader, but make it a point of duty to read. Read books, articles, listen to audio books. Learn a skill. Be receptive to change. Be open to people.

Stand firm

Of a truth, there could be blockades trying to hinder the plans you have for your life by ruining your vision and zeal to get better, and messing with your ability to think. Stand firm. Remain resilient. Stand your grounds by staying in the process of learning and evolving anyway. Remember, you’re bigger and larger in the face of trials.

Also, a mindset to work stands you out from mediocrity. Help people around you to become better and thoughtful people. Give value. Help people navigate life. Don’t hoard knowledge.

In conclusion, commit yourself to the process of building the right mindset to work. Do not back out, and in no time you’d be an individual who impacts lives and leads an inspiring life. Hoarding knowledge does not make you better than anyone. True success lies in giving to helping people succeed at striving for the right mindset to work.

What will you start doing from now?

