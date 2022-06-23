BREAKING: Amotekun arrests suspected Owo church massacre masterminds 

Amotekun Corps, the Southwest security network, in Ondo State, has confirmed the arrest of some of the suspected perpetrators in connection with the massacre at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, 2022.

Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while parading the arrested suspects in Akure on Thursday morning

He said the corps also recovered the vehicle used for the operation.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, told reporters that the state police command was not aware of the arrest of anyone linked with the attack on the church.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports. Court vindicates Warri chief Court vindicates Warri chief

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Court vindicates Warri chief

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG