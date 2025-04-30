Textile workers laud FG for establishing devt board

As Nigerian Workers Celebrate 2025 Workers’ Day, NUTGTWN Applauds Tinubu Administration for Textile and Garment Development Board

As Nigerian workers celebrate the 2025 Workers’ Day, the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for establishing the Textile and Garment Development Board.

This commendation was contained in a statement signed by Peters Godonu and Ali Baba, President and General Secretary of the Union respectively, and made available to the media in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The statement noted that it is commendable that the current administration is “walking the talk” on re-industrializing the country and reviving the labor-intensive textile and garment industry.

The Union quoted Vice President Kashim Shettima, saying his words were “a call to resuscitate a sector that once clothed the people and powered the nation’s economy.”

According to the Vice President, “the goal is not just regulation. It is a revival. This is our opportunity to re-industrialize, to empower communities, and to restore pride in local production.” This, the Union said, is reassuring.

The Union expressed hope that the Board would help ensure regular upgrading of the textile value chains, improve labor productivity, maximize value addition, and formulate strategies and programs that will reposition Nigeria’s textile sector for global competitiveness.

The 149th meeting of the Federal Government’s National Executive Council took place on Thursday, April 24, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“The Council, among other progressive resolutions, reportedly approved the proposal for the establishment of the Textile and Garment Development Board as the regulatory body for the cotton, textile, and garment sector of Nigeria.

“According to the press release by the State House, the Board, when set up, will be domiciled in the Presidency, private sector-driven, with representation from relevant public sector stakeholders, and funded from the Textile Import Levy collected by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“It will include governors representing the six geopolitical zones, along with the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security; Budget and Economic Planning; and Industry, Trade and Investment as members.”

The Union acknowledged and welcomed this bold step by the Federal Government as a clear demonstration of its commitment to reviving Nigeria’s textile industry, which has suffered years of neglect and decline.

“This underscores the government’s recognition of the sector’s critical role in job creation, industrial growth, and national economic development.”

On the May Day celebration, the Union saluted its members, Nigerian workers, and workers worldwide as they celebrate the dignity of labor and the role of workers in the fight for democracy and social justice.

“On this occasion of May Day 2025, the Union reaffirms its commitment to improvements in core areas of our activities, namely: collective bargaining, union organization, membership drive, national solidarity, campaign and advocacy, workers’ education, health and safety, gender equality, defense of workers’ rights, publication and documentation, and social security for members.

“We pledge our commitment to improved wages and general working conditions for our members. We shall intensify our unionization efforts and expand our activities in capacity building, conflict resolution, and national and international solidarity.

“We shall strengthen our campaign for improved productivity while maintaining zero tolerance for exploitation and violations of workers’ rights.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) marks this year’s May Day under the theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship.” As an affiliate of the NLC, NUTGTWN also belongs to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

“The ITUC-Africa enjoins us to use the occasion of this year’s May Day to advocate for national industrialization policies that prioritize job creation, fair wages, and social protection, within the context of the theme: ‘Industrialization, Trade, and Decent Work for Social Justice.’

“The theme highlights the urgent need to harness industrialization and trade as transformative forces to generate decent employment, foster sustainable economic growth, and promote equity and dignity for African workers.

“Our Union will continue to intensify campaigns and advocacy for the resuscitation of the textile industry in particular and the broader re-industrialization of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.