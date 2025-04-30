Kano gov orders establishment of water treatment plant after aquifer discovery

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the establishment of a water treatment plant in Rano Local Government Area following the discovery of a significant underground water source, an aquifer, in the Taliwaiwai area of the state.

The aquifer was discovered after geological and hydrological experts conducted thorough assessments, confirming its viability as a long-term solution to the area’s persistent water scarcity issues.

The governor made this known during an assessment tour of Rano, where he was briefed by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Umar Haruna Doguwa, on the discovery and its potential to provide clean and safe water to thousands of residents.

Governor Yusuf described the discovery as a milestone achievement for his administration and reiterated his commitment to improving social infrastructure across the state.

He assured the people of Rano that the state government would fast-track the design, funding, and implementation of the water project, ensuring community involvement and environmental protection.

The project is expected to provide reliable access to clean water for domestic and agricultural use, benefiting Kano and neighboring communities.

The Emir of Rano had previously sought the Governor’s support in addressing water scarcity in the community, and the governor had vowed to address the challenges bedeviling the water sector in Kano.

