Terrorists from outside pushing into Nigeria



•CDS says military working hard amid rising Sahel threats

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Friday assured Nigerians that the country’s security forces are working with renewed momentum to combat insecurity, following a high-level meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door session attended by top security chiefs including the National Security Adviser and heads of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Police, General Musa said the meeting was convened to review the entire security landscape of Nigeria and strategize on the way forward.

“The president is concerned about what’s going on, and we have reassured him that we are on top of our game. We are working extremely hard,” Musa said.

The military chief pointed to a growing regional threat across the Sahel, which he said has been spilling into Nigeria due to porous borders.

“What has happened of recent is that there’s a global push by terrorists and jihadists all over the Sahel. That pressure is what actually came into Nigeria,” he explained.

“Mr. President has given clear directives for us to intensify efforts and collaborate with our sister countries to deal with the cross-border threats.”

According to Musa, President Tinubu has already approved the procurement of more equipment, including air assets, to bolster operations across the country’s troubled zones.

He also emphasized the importance of combining military action with non-kinetic measures such as community engagement, inter-governmental collaboration, and delivery of democratic dividends to restive communities.

“This fight isn’t just about weapons. It’s also about ensuring communities feel the impact of governance,” the CDS noted.

He reaffirmed that all security agencies are operating in synergy, working as a unified team to restore peace.

“We are all working together — military, police, intelligence services — under one purpose: a peaceful Nigeria.”

Responding to concerns raised by some state governors, particularly in Borno and Plateau, General Musa stressed the importance of multi-level collaboration involving federal, state, and local governments.

“Just yesterday, I returned from Maiduguri. We’ve been in the North East with ministers and other service chiefs. We’re working with all governors because we know we can’t do it alone,” he said.