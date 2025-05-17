Intervene in Akpabio-Natasha rift, group urges South-South leaders

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council Worldwide (NENYLCW) has urged South-South leaders to intervene in the rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The youth group said this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

While expressing concern that the controversy had lingered for so long, the youth organisation said it was time for leaders in the oil-rich region to call both parties to order and resolve the conflict.

NENYLCW’s intervention is coming months after Senator Natasha was suspended for allegedly flouting the Senate’s rules, which came as she made sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President.

In a statement signed by Comrade Terry Obieh – President General, Comrade Balarabe Rufai – Vice President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike – National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Zopmal – Organizing Secretary and Comrade Hamisu Muhammad Dass – Treasurer, NENYLCW said having watched for months without sign of the controversy coming to an end soon, “we feel it is time South-South leaders stepped in and resolved this matter amicably.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that there are multiple suits in court, but the fact remains that peace will not come as a result of judicial intervention, no matter which side the scale of justice swings.

“This is why we beckon on eminent leaders, like former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Akwa Ibom governor, Obong Victor Bassey Attah, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, first Military Governor of Rivers State, the leadership of Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, PANDEF, among others, to rally round and resolve this conflict. We have no doubt that they have the capacity to bring it to a peaceful end. An elder does not sit at home and watch a tethered goat deliver.

“For weeks now, Nigerians have been treated with all kinds of news materials from one party to the other; at this stage, we firmly believe that it is time for a truce.

“This is a dispute between two families that used to be together, dine and wine together. We are still optimistic that the broken fence can be mended through the intervention of these respected leaders.

“They should not continue to sit on the fence while this matter continues to escalate; it doesn’t matter who is right or wrong at this point, what is important is for peace and harmony to be restored.”

The organisation also appealed to both Senator President and Senator Natasha to give peace a chance.

“The good people of Kogi West have been denied quality representation from Senator Natasha ever since she was suspended, and this does not augur well at all. In the few months she has spent in the Senate, her marks are already indelible, but regrettably, the constituents are no longer enjoying that quality representation, owing to her suspension.

“This is why we think it is time for peace, it is time for a truce. We urge both the distinguished Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha to reach a compromise and let peace reign,” NENYLCW appealed.

