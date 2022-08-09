Terrorists behind Owo church attack arrested ― CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday, said that the military in collaboration with other sister security agencies have arrested the bandits behind the recent deadly attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The CDS stated this while speaking at a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters DHQ. Abuja

The Catholic Church in Owo was attacked on June 5, 2022, during which scores of worshipers were killed and several others injured.

According to him, “for the purpose of this interaction, I will like to read out their names and as I read out their names, let me say that it is not just the armed forces but the DSS, the police and other intelligence agencies were parts and parcel of the some of the efforts to apprehend these criminals who that have put us and indeed the nation on the toes.

“On Aug. 7, Idris Ojo (37) was apprehended at Aiyetorosi in Ondo State. He is one of the high-profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) that escaped from Kuje Prison.”

“Alongside with him is one Jimoh Ibrahim, a 39-year-old criminal who was also arrested.

“Idris Ojo was not done with all the criminal activities which he undertook in the past, he was also planning other deadly attacks and he was perfecting those plans along with his cronies before he was apprehended.

“On Aug. 4, again, the military in a combined operation with the DSS arrested four terrorists at Eika in Okehi local government of Kogi State.

“These are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza otherwise known as Ibn Malik; Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa and Auwal Onimisi.

“Now, Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the June 5 Catholic Church attack in Owo as well as the attack on the police station in Adavi also in Kogi State that led to the killing of a policeman as well as weapons being carried away,” he said

About 40 people were killed when the gunmen stormed the church on June 5, opened fire on the congregation, and also detonated explosives as the worshippers scampered for safety.

Speaking on the Kaduna train attack, the CDS said that the military was working to rescue the remaining victims as directed by the President.“





Speaking on the forthcoming general elections and the worsening insecurity across the country, the CSD assured Nigerians that the general elections will hold as planned.

General Irabor declared that the military in collaboration with other sister security agencies would do everything possible to ensure that nothing stops the poll from holding.

The CDS also reiterated the commitment of the nation’s Armed Forces to protecting the democratic rule in the country

According to him,” the military has made a covenant to protect Nigeria’s democracy and it has not changed its position.”

The parley is meant to solicit the support of the media organisations towards tackling the security challenges in the country.

