35-year-old man allegedly stabs lottery operator to death in Lagos 

A 35-year-old man, Kamaldeen Raji has stabbed a lottery operator to death during an argument over debt in the Badagry area of Lagos State

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased man, who was a manager at a lottery agency and the suspects were arguing over debt when the former was allegedly stabbed and died.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident on Tuesday in a statement made available to the Tribune Online.

“Officers of Area K, Morogbo of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Kamalideen Raji ‘m’ aged 35 over the alleged murder of one person in the Badagry area of the state.

“The suspect, who was arrested at about 1130hrs on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, stabbed his victim, a manager of a lottery centre, twice in the neck over a disagreement about unpaid debts.

“The victim was rushed to Badagry General Hospital for medical attention but later gave up the ghost.

He also added that “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, FDC has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.”



