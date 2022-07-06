Terrorists attack Kuje medium correctional centre

The Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, on Tuesday night came under heavy bombardment by unknown gunmen believed to be terrorists.

It was gathered that the sudden attack, which began at exactly 10 26pm threw the entire area council into confusion as residents ran in different directions for safety.

According to an eyewitness account, “the first explosion, a high capacity bomb, went off around 10.27 pm. It was followed by the second and third blasts and sporadic gunshots that left the residents scampering into safety.

“Immediately, security forces were mobilized to the scene by the Prison officials who are still battling to arrest the situation.”

As of press time( 11 42pm) sanity is being restored as security reinforcement is being effected while security roadblocks are being mounted.

A senior correctional centre official told the Nigerian Tribune in confidence that the situation was under control and that the attackers came from the back of the correctional centre.

