(JUST IN): Barkindo, outgoing OPEC Secretary General, dies at 63

Two-term Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead. He died at about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was aged 63.

Barkindo just completed his term of six years as the Secretary General of the world body and was on Tuesday morning, hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, who described him as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

Barkindo’s death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, on his Twitter handle. describing his death as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC and global energy community.

According to the tweet: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11:00 p.m. yesterday, 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.

