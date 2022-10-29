Terror alert: Julius Berger closes down operations in Abuja

As the terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria continue to fan anxiety and fear, the giant construction company, Julius Berger has closed down operations in the city.

Julius Berger is the second company to take the decision after the popular Jabi Lake Mall acting in response to the terrorism attack alert on public places in the nation’s capital city decided to close down operations till further notice despite the Federal Government downplaying the threat, saying that the country is safe.

In a statement sighted by Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, signed by the company’s Managing Director and Corporate Security Manager, Engr. Lars Bichter and Poul Nielsen respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend.

The statement stated; “In response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend.

“Your safety is our primary concern.”

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, said; “I don’t know anything about it.”

