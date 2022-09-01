Terms you need to know if want to travel out

It is the ‘japa’ season in Nigeria. That means many people have the intention of leaving the country in search of a greener pasture and a better life.

It wouldn’t be so nice for you to be unaware of some terminologies used while making your preparations and enquiries to relocate.

This article will educate you on the terms you need to know and their meanings.

1. Booking number

This is a reservation code unique to you alone to confirm your reservation. This is usually used to make your check in process easier. It is also used to reserve a seat for you on the aircraft.

You can check out for this on your email and email.

2. Visa on arrival

Visa on arrival means that travelers can get their visa on arrival to their desired country. This means you don’t have to apply for a visa beforehand while visiting a country. Not all countries allow this, but you can as well do research.

Here is a list of countries that allow visa on arrival.

3. E-visa

This is a type of visa that is usually issued to travelers online to avoid long processing times and stress. So, through this, you can apply for visas to your desired countries without stress.

You can fill out forms online and attach all your necessary documents online as well.

4. Passport

This is the most important document that kicks off your traveling process. It is an official and authorised document that contains your information and allows you to travel to any country of your choice. It guarantees your exit from your country and entry into another country.





5. Foreign exchange

This is the exchange of your current currency to that of the desired country you will be visiting.

6. Direct flight

This is the type of flight for which you have just one flight number. In cases where it is a long trip, there would be stopovers in the airport but the same flight.

7. Jet lag

This is a temporal sleep disorder and tiredness that affects anyone who travels through different cities and different time zones.

8. Itinerary

This is a travel document which contains all the details of your journey. It is a guidebook which contains all your route and every piece of information regarding your journey.

9. Connecting flight

Unlike a direct flight, this is a type of flight that entails a stopover for you to change aircraft.

10. Check in

This is to recognise your presence on a flight. At this stage, you tender your essential traveling documents to identify you for the flight.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE