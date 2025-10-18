Teeth cleaning and my health

I want to know if regular dental cleanings by Dentists is necessary or I can just do this at home by myself.

Chukuka (by SMS)

Yes. It has been confirmed that regular professional teeth cleaning by dentists can do the following: Prevents Cavities and Tooth Decay, Reduces Risk of Gum Disease, Eliminates Bad Breath, Brightens Your Smile, Lowers Risk of Serious Health Issues, Saves Money on Future Dental Treatments, Detects Dental Problems Early and Strengthens Your Teeth. The duration of these cleanings will depend on your age and dental history. Your Dentist will be in the best position to advise you.