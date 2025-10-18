Teeth cleaning and my health

I want to know if regular dental cleanings by Dentists is necessary or I can just do this at home by myself.
Chukuka (by SMS)
Yes. It has been confirmed that regular professional teeth cleaning by dentists can do the following: Prevents Cavities and Tooth Decay, Reduces Risk of Gum Disease, Eliminates Bad Breath, Brightens Your Smile, Lowers Risk of Serious Health Issues, Saves Money on Future Dental Treatments, Detects Dental Problems Early and Strengthens Your Teeth. The duration of these cleanings will depend on your age and dental history. Your Dentist will be in the best position to advise you.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now