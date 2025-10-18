Ask the Doctor

Teeth cleaning and my health

Dr. Wale Okediran
Teeth cleaning and whitening tooth

I want to know if regular dental cleanings by Dentists is necessary or I can just do this at home by myself.

Chukuka (by SMS)

Yes. It has been confirmed that regular professional teeth cleaning by dentists can do the following: Prevents Cavities and Tooth Decay, Reduces Risk of Gum Disease, Eliminates Bad Breath, Brightens Your Smile, Lowers Risk of Serious Health Issues, Saves Money on Future Dental Treatments, Detects Dental Problems Early and Strengthens Your Teeth. The duration of these cleanings will depend on your age and dental history. Your Dentist will be in the best position to advise you.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Warm water and blood Drinking water in the morning Warm water and blood sugar
Next Article Wife pours pepper on husband and friends My wife accused me of ‘My wife accused me of dating other women, poured dry pepper on me and my friends’

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune