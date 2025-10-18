‘My wife accused me of dating other women, poured dry pepper on me and my friends’

A man, Olugbenga, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Court 2, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that an end be put to the 17-year-old marriage between him and his wife, Anatu, on the account of irreconcilable differences.

Olugbenga said that Anatu was always accusing him falsely of engaging in extramarital affairs and would fight him.

Oluwagbenga, in addition, said that Anatu once instigated her son from a previous marriage to hire thugs to beat him.

The plaintiff further stated that the defendant was hostile to his family members and his friends.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant once poured dry pepper on him and his friends, thus embarrassing him.

Olugbenga entreated the court for their children’s custody.

He also sought an order restraining his wife from harassing, threatening, and interfering with his private life.

Anatu was in court on the day the case was opened for hearing, and she denied all the allegations brought against her.

She refused to make an appearance on other adjourned dates.

Olugbenga testified that “My marriage to my wife has brought me nothing but shame and regret.

“I got married to Anatu in 2008. We have a Customary marriage and I paid her bride price.

“Peace deserted me the day my wife started living with me.

“Anatu is troublesome and difficult to live with.

“She was fond of causing trouble in our home and would end up fighting me.

“My wife was always suspecting me.

“She would accuse me of dating other women without having any proof.

“Anatu would turn the whole house upside down whenever she was in this mood and would cease that I had rest of mind.

“She would sometimes turn violent when fifteen and would destroy my property.

“My wife is also unfriendly.

“She hated it any time my friends came visiting and would refuse to attend to them.

“My friends and I were once discussing an important issue in my living room, and my wife rushed in, angry and shouting on top of her voice.

“She alleged that we were discussing our escapades with other women.

“Anatu, to my chagrin, ran to the kitchen, came back with a bowl of dry pepper, which she emptied on us.

“She did extend her hostile behaviour to my family members.

“My wife refused to attend the burial ceremonies of my grandmother, and likewise that of my grandfather.

“She gave no reasonable explanation for her action.

“My lord, Anatu once instigated his son from a previous marriage to hire thugs to beat me black and blue.

“I brought a divorce suit against her in a court, but I was prevailed upon by my family members and hers to drop the case.

“I sent her packing when it was obvious she was not ready to change.

“Anatu, still unrepentant, came to my house on a day that I was not around and broke my car windscreen.

“My lord, I have had enough of my wife’s atrocities.

“I pray the court to rule that we are no longer husband and wife.

“I again beg that the court grant me custody of our children.

“I have been taking good care of them since their mother left.

“I, in addition, request an order restraining him from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, in her judgment, stated that the defendant was given the right to defend herself, but she refused to come to court.

Rulings, Owoseni dissolved their union.