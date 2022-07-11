Tecno unveils new Camon 19 offerings

SMARTPHONE brand, Tecno, has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Camon 19 series, into the nation’s tech space.

Making the announcement in Lagos, recently, the Public Relations Manager for Tecno West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, stated that the new offering was being launched to affirm the people-centric nature of the Tecno brand.

“To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals,” he stated.

According to him, the unique feature of the newly-launched smartphone, especially its Super Night Portrait mode, and its sensor and lens, made the new product stand out from its predecessors.

“With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations,” he added.

The General Manager of Tecno, Jack Guo, described the new Tecno Camon 19 series as the answer for consumers around the world, desirous of a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience.

“We’re very proud to introduce the Tecno Camon 19 series, which continues to reinforce Tecno’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

One of the highlights of the launch was the introduction of the masterpiece with a fashion show, drawing similarities between high fashion and technology.