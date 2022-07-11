Mamador inspires Nigerian women in new communication

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
MAMADOR, one of the food brands in the stable of  PZ Wilmar, has launched a new communication designed to serve as a wake-up call for women on the need to explore a world of endless possibilities, and life outside of their routines.

The digital campaign tagged ‘Explore Your Flavour’ features empowering conversations, leveraging notable personalities/influencers;  a veteran Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, Chef Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, and a host of other celebrities.

The celebrities share their exploration stories and motivate women to explore the limitless sides of themselves, while also charging them to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

The brand equally released a television commercial with the intention of reaching every Nigerian woman and ushering her into an era of exploration and self-fulfilment.

Head of marketing PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo stated that the idea behind the ‘Explore your flavours’ theme was born out of a need to inspire women to pursue those forgotten passions and dreams that may have been pushed aside due to circumstantial coercions and life pressures.

“The average Nigerian woman is nurturing a potential talent or two which she refuses to explore due to circumstances or maybe societal pressure. Mamador is out to give her that boost of confidence she needs to remember those talents and explore her flavours outside of her usual life routines,” she stated.

