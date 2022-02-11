Tech-in-action: Redmi Note 11 series unveiled for Nigeria, ready for public in March

Xiaomi, at its latest flagship in Nigeria launch on Wednesday, announced Redmi Note 11 series for the market, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with three all-new devices. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series brought powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also announced the official launch of three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Speaking at the unveiling, Tosin Justina, Training Manager, Xiaomi Technology and James Ikpe, Marketing Communications, Xiaomi Technology, took turns to introduce the specifications of the new three models.

Summary of the three models

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing users capture and share moments of life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52” sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. Boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTekHelio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices equip you with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery.

Alongside this battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50 per cent of battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing users to charge to 100 per cent in around an hour.

