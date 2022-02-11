‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and Frank Edoho return on TV screens in March

The new sponsors for the award-winning TV game show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2-The Rebirth’ has been unveiled. The new sponsors are UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and HopePSBank. The companies are members of UP Group- a Nigerian payments and financial technology company and leaders in digital payments innovation.

The new sponsors were unveiled at a special sponsor and host reveal event held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The popular TV broadcaster, Frank Edoho, also returned as the show host as he was revealed to the guests and audience who watched the event on live stream amidst cheers and applause.

Delivering his keynote speech at the event, the Managing Director ofUP, Agada Apochi, explained the group’s decision to sponsor Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2-The Rebirth’was borne out of the desire to educate, excite and entertain Nigerians by bringing back the game show that keeps families at the edge of their seats.

Apochi further stated that the investment in the game show was not only aimed at promoting the brands in the company’s portfolio but geared towards building a better future for Nigeria by informing, educating, and entertaining them.

“Entertainment brings people together, whether it is football or show. It brings families, colleagues, together. It is for that reason we are investing in entertainment. For that reason, we are bringing back Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. For us in the UP group, we should invest in this TV game show not only because we want to promote our brands but also because we want to see a better Nigeria. You would agree with me there is no better way to build a better future for Nigeria than investment in education”, he said.

According to him, the show would help promote knowledge acquisition and allow Nigerians to realise their economic dreams by winning cash prizes every week for 52 weeks.

He further disclosed that the company would be leveraging its expertise in technology to open up the space. Nigerians can now participate in the show from the comfort of their homes using the Payattitude USSD code *569# or USSD codes of Payattitude partner Banks. “This is the first of its kind. With ease from your hand-held device, you can download the Payattitude app or dial *569#, and you can then link your Banks’ accounts to Payattitude. For the first time, you no longer need SMS code to play a game of this kind, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria,” he added.

In his remarks at the event, Hakeem Condotti, the Chief Executive Officer of BLK Hut, the franchise owner of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ in Nigeria explained that ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2-The Rebirth’ is produced in Nigeria by BLK Hut under the license of Sony Pictures. He noted that BLK Hut was ready to deliver international, creative, and quality content for the admiration of Nigerians’.

