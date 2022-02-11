Momentum gadgets reiterates commitment to youth development, signs Chidey as brand ambassador

The Chief Executive Officer, Momentum Gadgets, a telephone company based in Lagos, Kingsley Udeh, has reiterated his commitment to supporting young and talented people as a way of giving back to the society.

Udeh stated this at a press conference on Tuesday to announce the signing of upcoming rap artiste, Chidiebere Kalu, popularly known as Chidey, as the company’s brand ambassador. He said the 18 months ambassdorial deal, which comes with an undisclosed amount of money and a brand new iPhone, would lead to mutual growth and development of both parties.

“My prayer is that my partnership with Chidey will make the brand grow even bigger and in turn make Chidey grow even bigger as a brand. Signing a brand like Chidey who is an upcoming music artiste shows that Momentum gadgets is a brand that always wants to partner with promising talents in the country”.

The CEO also said the company had plans of empowering more youths through scholarships and employment opportunities.

“As a youth, I made sure that Momentum gadgets is a company structured to have the youth of Nigeria at heart and would always support the youth and always give back to the society, because what is life if we cannot give back to the society the little that God has given us?

“In that regard, we have plans of establishing scholarship funds and doing other charity works to help the needy in our society in the nearest future. By the grace of God who strengthens me, I hope to expand Momentum gadgets even more so that I can employ more youths under my wing in order to help in solving the unemployment problem among youths in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Chidey said the ambssadorial endorsement was a sign of the public’s acceptance and support of his talent and brand, noting that his dexterity as an artiste is beginning to pay off.

“The 18 months contract that is subject to renewal, is a sign of growth in my musical career. This opportunity given to me is to give back to society, and also to continue to give the brand the visibility that they deserve through my rich contents. With that, we all grow concurrently. This partnership makes me very happy and fulfilled.”

Chidey had released the video of a track from his Chidey is Chidey EP titled ‘Phyno’, dedicated to popular Nigerian artiste, Phyno, last year and ‘Isi Azu’ last December. He also released a single titled ‘Super story’ in January to mark his birthday.

