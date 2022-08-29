TASUED suspends lecturer declared wanted by ICPC over abuse of office

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has suspended the Head of Religious Department, Dr Olaniran Balogun, over alleged abuse of office and demand for gratification.

This was contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Media and Corporate Relations, Mr Gbenga Omilola, on Sunday.

Omilola said the attention of the university was drawn to a recent publication by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which declared Balogun wanted for the alleged offences.

He said that Balogun had forthwith relieved of his position as HOD Religious Studies until he clears himself of the allegations levelled against him.

TASUED management thereby advised the suspended lecturer to honour the ICPC invitation.

The statement reads thus: “That the said Dr Olaniran Balogun is a lecturer at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State.

“That Dr Balogun is currently under investigation for the alleged misdemeanour and has since been relieved of his position as the Head of Department, Religious Studies.

“That he has also been placed on interdiction until he clears himself of the various allegations levelled against him by ICPC.

“That the University Management would continue to do all within its powers to protect the good name and image the University has built for itself over the years.

“The University would therefore not condone any act of indiscipline and corrupt practices by any of its Staff.

“Dr Balogun is further advised to immediately honour the invitation of the ICPC to clear himself of the allegations against him.”