The returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, have appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to provide them with security and relief materials to advert threat to life and alleviate hardship.

Leader of the IDPs, Mr Aondonengen Torkuma made the appeal while interacting with Tribune Online in Jalingo, also alleged threat to life by suspected herdsmen and some Jukun Youths.

According to him, they decided to return to their ancestral homes after four years of being in the IDP camps, since herdsmen and some high-profile men in the local government were gradually taking over their land.

“We have decided to return to our ancestral homes to continue with life. Some high-profile men and herdsmen are taking over land and we have decided to return to protect our ancestral homes and continue with life.

“We want Governor Kefas to provide security and relief materials for us. Our decision to return is not by government order and since then, we have been receiving threats to life from either suspected herdsmen or some Jukun Youths. We are appealing to the governor to provide security for us so we can go about our normal farming activities.

“We waited for the former governor, Darius Ishaku to resettle us when he called for a cease-fire but the effort failed. We have decided to return, considering the passion governor Kefas has for peace.

“We are not interested in any fight, we appeal to governor Kefas, the Aku-Uka of Wukari as well as all traditional rulers in the area to preach the need for peace among ethnic, and allow us to resettle in peace,” Torkuma appealed.

