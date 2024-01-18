The traditional ruler of the Orodo autonomous community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State and the head of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri has regained his freedom from the clutches of kidnappers.

The traditional ruler was abducted from his residence in the Orodo community, a few weeks ago, and had reportedly been rescued unharmed after a daring operation by the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit.

The harrowing incident saw gunmen forcibly taking the traditional ruler from his home, triggering immediate concerns for his safety.

The Imo State Police Command, in collaboration with other security services, intensified efforts to secure the release of His Royal Highness Ohiri.

The Imo State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the rescue of the monarch Wednesday said that the successful rescue operation took place after a fierce confrontation between the Anti-Kidnapping unit and the abductors within the forest.

He said that the traditional ruler emerged unharmed, marking the culmination of intense efforts to ensure his safe return.

The news of his release has brought relief to the community and underscores the commitment of the Imo State Police Command in tackling kidnapping cases and safeguarding the lives of residents, particularly high-profile figures like traditional rulers.

