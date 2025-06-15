Taraba Reps member achieves 88 constituency projects, sponsors 10 bills in two years

House of Representatives member for Takum/Donga and Ussa Federal Constituency of Taraba, Dr Mark Useni, has recorded 88 completed and ongoing constituency projects within two years in the house.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune also review that the lawmaker also sponsored and co-sponsored 10 bills favourable for the development of the constituency and Nigeria.

Findings by our correspondent show that the 88 verified constituency projects include, School Infrastructures, Water and Sanitation, Electrification and Security, Healthcare, and Road Infrastructure.

“The construction of over 35 new blocks of classrooms across Takum, Donga, Ussa, and Yangtu in Schools like GDSS Kufai Amadu, GDSS Shinku (Chanchanji), GDSS Rufu, and GDSS Kpambo.

The Smart school completion in Takum and multiple vocational schools in Bete, Mayo Dasa, and Vakude, to promote skills acquisition. The Provision of instructional materials to over 40 schools to enhance learning.

“The Provision of over 25 solar-powered boreholes, in Uko (Chanchanji), Bibi, Bawuru, Mutun Daya, Rogo, and Lufu Joro Takum, Tor Borogo, Tudun Wada, and Bibinu in Donga, Kpambo and Jenuwa Kogi, in Ussa/Yangtu

“The installation of Solar street lights in over 15 communities of Pyeri, Sanso, Takum Motor Park, Gankwe, and Mararaba to improve night-time security, as well as the construction of a police station in Nyivu, Donga LGA.

“The ongoing construction of a Type (3), Health Centre in Suntai, Donga LGA. The construction of roads in Nyivu, Kumbo, and Bete, the ongoing projects to connect key rural areas to ease transportation, and the ongoing electrification of Gayama.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of his legislative contributions to address pressing social needs, expand educational access, and enhance institutional capacity, the Taraba federal lawmaker has sponsored and co-sponsored 10 bills to improve the living conditions of the people.

The bills include: