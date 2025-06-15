UK warns citizens against traveling to Israel amid raging Iran-Israel conflict

The United Kingdom government has advised citizens of the country against travelling to Israel amist ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and intelligence facilities.

Tehran has reported the death of dozens, including top army commanders and atomic scientists, in the attacks that began early Friday. In response, Iran has continued to launch a deadly barrage of missiles targeting Israeli assets.

The UK Foreign Office in an updated travel advice, outlined the risks of regional escalation, saying, “The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning.”

The Foreign Office also explained that following a nationwide state of emergency declared in Israel on 13 June, the Israeli airspace remains closed as “air links out of the country have been disrupted.”

Also, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advised against travelling out of the country to Gaza, and all travel within 500m (1,640 feet) of the border with Syria.

“FCDO advises against all travel to Gaza (including the waters off Gaza).

“You should not approach the perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip.

“FCDO cannot offer routine consular assistance in Gaza. If you travel to Gaza against our advice, review your security arrangements regularly.

“The border crossings with Israel (Erez) and Egypt (Rafah) may close with no notice. Check the status of the Rafah crossing into Egypt before you travel. Movement to the Rafah crossing and beyond is at your own risk. Currently, the Rafah border regularly closes with no warning and for long periods. The Erez border has been closed since 7 October 2023.

“There will be no warning siren inside Gaza and there are no official air raid shelters. Take advice from locals about the safest place to shelter.

“FCDO cannot help individuals applying for entry or exit permits for Gaza.”

Likewise, the FCDO warned against traveling to Tulkuram, Jenin and Tubas and all, but essential travel to the rest of the West Bank, except for East Jerusalem.

“Follow instructions from the Israeli government. Restrictions may be put in place at short notice.”

