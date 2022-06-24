Taraba international milling company to commence operation by December ― Gov. Ishaku

The governor disclosed this during a visit to the company site in Gassol after a flag-off ceremony on 24km Yerima Gassol road.

He noted that the company was the state government’s target to boost rice production and it market and enhance the economy of the state.

According to governor Ishaku, he had on behalf of the Taraba state government seek a partnership with the federal government to enable the state to supply the country with rice and end the yearly importation of the farm product and tackle the food crisis in Nigeria.

Ishaku also disclosed that the state government was considering setting up a military base to handle security challenges that may hamper the smooth operation of the company.

“The machines have been set to commence the millings operation of the state rice company to boost the product market by December this year.

“We are aware of the security challenges in this place and the state government is considering setting up a military base to handle the challenge for a smooth operation of this company and farmers in the area,” Governor Ishaku disclosed.

Tribune Online reports that Mr Sony Chen the chief engineer, Wizchina worldwide engineering limited, handling the 24km Yerima Gassol road linking to the rice milling company, had earlier at the flag off ceremony expressed that the road project was already 30 per cent completed and would be at the stipulated time.