Tonto Dikeh emerges Rivers deputy governorship candidate for ADC

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has emerged as the deputy to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State, Mr Tonte Ibraye, for the 2023 election in the state.
Tonto Dikeh spread the news on her official Instagram page on Friday. She used the post to thank Ibraye for choosing her as his running mate.
“I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate,” Tonto Dikeh stated.
“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women’s inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.”
