Taraba IDPs beg Gov Ishaku to return them home

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Taraba State on Thursday appealed to Governor Darius Ishaku to ensure their safe return and resettlement in their communities after two years of homelessness following their displacement in the Jukun/Tiv crisis.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 4th Tiv Traditional Supreme Council (Ijir Tamen) meeting held at the Tiv Traditional Council Hall in Bali the state.

The Supreme Council which appreciated the efforts of Governor Ishaku in ensuring peace and stability in the state frowned at the crisis in some parts of the state and called for tolerance and the people of the state for sustainable development.

The communique read in parts “council frowns at the crisis in some parts of the state especially as it affected Tiv people.

“The unfortunate crisis has forced thousands of people to become homeless in the past two years. This development is retrogressive, unfortunate and retarded the development of the affected areas and the State in general.

“Council appeal to Governor Darius Ishaku to look into the crisis in Wukari local government and Suntai Chiefdom specifically and ensure the resettlement of the people of the affected areas to continue with their normal lives.”

While urging the people to play active roles in politics, the council called on all eligible voters to register and obtain permanent voter’s cards which is the only power to elect leaders of their choice.

