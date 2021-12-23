Bauchi LG refutes online reports about tension over court dispute

Jama’are Local government council of Bauchi State has refuted a publication in an online medium that tension is building up in the area following a dispute in court between one Williams Duru and the Council over the demolition of a house belonging to Williams.

The refutal was contained in a press release, issued and signed by the Special Assistant to the Council Chairman, Adamu Danjumai Sale, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to the release, “the attention of the Jama’are Local Government Council was drawn to an online publication in Vanguard Newspaper where one Williams Duru was said to have sued the Executive Chairman of Jama’are Local Government, Hon Sama’ila Yusuf Jarma in a Magistrate Court sitting in Gamawa Local Government over the demolition of the former’s house”.

The council stated that “ordinarily, it would not have responded to the malicious publication, but as a responsible people and government, it cannot afford to allow filthy rumour filter out, to avoid the general public, especially those outside Jama’are to mistake it for something serious”.

According to the release, “The information is fake, the caption of the report malicious, misleading and the medium’s reportage unprofessional. Jama’are Local Government is peaceful just as it has always been and as we speak, there is no tension whatsoever as the paper’s online report insinuates”

It stated further that, “To set the record straight, even though the case is before a court of law, the said house popularly known as Gidan Kara, was the epicenter of initiating young boys and girls into social vices that no responsible society will condone such as alcoholism, sex hawking, drugs and substance abuse among other nefarious activities”

“Following series of complaints received from parents, guardians and the traditional institution over the aforementioned deviant activities taking place in, Duru’s Gidan Kara, the Local Government summoned a meeting of stakeholders namely the Police, DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, NCS and the Emirate Council from where it was agreed that Mr. Williams Duru is called for a way out of the quagmire,” it added.

The Council also stated that “After a meeting between the stakeholders and Mr. Duru, it was unanimously resolved that the house be acquired by the LGA and the owner of the house be compensated.”

“After bargaining, Mr. Duru agreed to sale the house at the sum of two million naira (2,000,000.00), the local government paid to Williams Duru through his account and he acknowledged receipt of the payment,” it also claimed.

It explained also that, “While the structure was being demolished, after obtaining a court order, in the presence of the District Head, DPO, the DSS, and all the relevant stakeholders, Mr. Duru requested that he be given the doors, windows, and roofing sheets to which the LGA obliged.”

The Council expressed that, “It is, therefore, a surprise to us that Mr. Duru opted to go to court after the amicable resolution of the issue which everyone saw as a with a win-win outcome. went The local government obtained a court order and invited the were happy with the action of the Local Government”

It added that “As an emphasis to the activities of Duru Williams, Mai Gidan Kara in Jama’are include operating commercial sex activities, sales of alcohol and hard drugs and other social vices, these actions contradict the culture, religious and values of Jama’are as local government and emirate. The local government is ready to respect the Magistrate and evidence are available to present before the court”

“William Duru should be further warned from displaying his stupidity and cowardice on social media as the local government will not hesitate to take legal action against him. Media are also advised to ensure they verify claims and balance their story before publishing.” the statement read in parts.

