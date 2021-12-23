Lalong signs N106.8bn 2022 Appropriation Bill into law

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has signed the 2022 approved appropriation bill of 106,807,267,642.12 passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

While signing the appropriation bill into law at the Government House Rayfield Jos on Thursday, the Governor commended the Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda and other members of the House for their doggedness and determination that saw the expeditious and thorough consideration of the budget which was laid on the floor of the House on 20th October 2021.

The Governor said the passage of the bill was another proof of the cordial and symbiotic relationship existing between the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Arms of Government in Plateau State.

“Despite the recent change of leadership in the House between the period the budget was laid and when it was passed, the Honourable Members have shown that the Parliament as an institution can always resolve its challenges and work for the interest of the people.

“To my mind, this is the true definition of standing with the people and defending democracy. By rallying around and quickly putting behind you the unfortunate events that happened at the House recently, you have clearly shown that the public interest supersedes personal interests and that the legislature is the soul of democracy. The people of Plateau State are proud of you” he said.

He assured the state that the government will faithfully implement the Budget tagged: “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth 2”, aimed at consolidating on the past achievements to improve its stewardship towards accelerated socio-political and economic development of the State.

The Governor said he was not satisfied with the revenue-generating capacity of the State despite the efforts the administration has put in, stating that the Government has to do more in looking at other sources of revenue as well as considering funding options for projects such as Public-Private Partnerships and Build Operate and Transfer models.

Lalong who assured that the Government will focus on completing ongoing projects and initiating new ones said there shall be an emphasis on prudence and transparency in the utilization of resources.

