Taraba Assembly passes 2023 appropriation bill

Taraba State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2023 budget appropriation bill.

The budget estimate was increased by N500,000,000 according to the speaker, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, who said the increment was to ensure balance allocation across ministries for effective governance.

Kunini explained that the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSEIC) was not captured in the 2023 budget presented by Governor Darius Ishaku due to human error and it was necessary for the state to conduct her local government elections in 2023, in accordance with the provision of the law.

He added that the assembly saw it wise to jerk up the budget and allocate N500,000,000 to the commission to enable it to conduct the exercise.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Ishaku had on Tuesday, November 29, presented the 2023 budget estimate of N172,734,537,459.

According to the governor, the budget was prepared at a critical period due to its political transition and economic consideration of the devastating effect of floods, threats of banditry, and other challenges.

The governor said the budget was significant to consolidate the achievements of his administration so far and provide a robust take off of the incoming administration.

