Senate confirms second-term appointments of Ahmad, Adamu as CBN deputy governors

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Aisha Ahmad and Mr Edward Lametek Adamu.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of its committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions headed by Senator Sani Uba.

Presenting the report, Senator Uba said the nominees’ appointment was in line with the CBN Act and that they possess relevant academic qualifications

He said that the committee did not receive any petition against them and they also scaled through the screening of relevant security agencies.

It would be recalled that Ahmad and Adamu were first appointed as CBN deputy governors in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate respectively in March 2018.

President Buhari, in a letter earlier addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan asked the Upper Chamber to confirm their nominations in the “usual expeditious manner.”

According to the letter, Aishah Ahmad as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability is responsible for leading the efforts to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; one of the principal objects of the Bank as specified within the CBN Act.

In this role, Ahmad is a member of the Governing Board and Committee of Governors at the CBN and Chairman, of the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) – a not-for-profit organization offering training, consulting and research services for the financial services sector.

Her banking and investment career spans several financial institutions including NAL Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, amongst others.

Also Edward Adamu began his career in the Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983 with the Bauchi State Civil Service.

He spent thirty-five (35) years in the UPS, twenty-five (25) of which was spent in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During his years in the Central Bank, he was seconded to the Gombe State Civil Service from 2008 to 2010 as the Senior Special Assistant and Head, Procurement Management and Due Process Office.

He returned to the CBN in 2010 and was appointed Director of the Strategy Management Department in 2012, after a selection process.

He was later deployed to the Human Resources Department of the Bank in 2016 as Director, a position he held until his retirement from the services of the Bank on 14th February 2018.