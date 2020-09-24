Tansian University inaugurates new council members

Michael Ovat | Awka

A new governing council has been inaugurated to pilot the affairs of the Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, for a period two years, according to Mr. Chidipeters Okorie, the university’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol.

The inauguration took place at the University Council Chamber and was conducted by the founder and chancellor of the university, Rev. Professor Johnbosco Akam.

Inaugurating the council, Professor Akam, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees, told the council members: “This is a team of men and women with a combined wealth of knowledge and expertise in corporate governance, fundraising, financial oversight, and the development of the creative industries.

“I look forward to your advice as we work towards growing TAU to be a catalyst in unlocking the potential of the university in the country.”

He said since its inception in 2007, the university had introduced a strategic shift, which he said had been impactful.

“To strengthen these giant strides and help in repositioning the university to take a centre stage in driving the growth of quality education in Nigeria, I have appointed a new council as a governance structure that will drive a growth strategy and provide oversight to the Tansian entity.

“We are thankful to all those who were nominated for accepting nomination. It is my considered desire that this august body will chart and evolve a road map towards re invigoration of the vision and mission of Tansian University,” he said.

In his inaugural address, the pro-chancellor, Professor Nduka Uraih, said he had no doubt that given the background, pedigree and calibre of the members, “our experiences from our different backgrounds will no doubt avail the council of a rich, mosaic, variegated and quality opinions and counsel in the conduct of council affairs.”

