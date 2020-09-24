Lagos trains additional 2,000 primary school teachers in ICT

THE Lagos State government is training additional 2,000 public primary school teachers in effective use of technological devices to teach their students.

The training is under the EkoEXCEL (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) initiative of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

No fewer than 14,000 government teachers are expected to be trained under the project across the state, with more than 4,800 already trained before now.

The training currently holding on the premises of the CMS Primary School, Bariga and Vetland Primary School, Agege, brings the total number of schools covered on the scheme to 500 across the state.

Speaking at the training venue, the executive chairman of the SUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, said the state government was proactive to have included digital learning at the basic education level long before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent general school closure.

He explained that EkoEXCEL initiative is designed to empower participants in their careers and equip them to respond and adapt easily to the new normal brought about by the pandemic in the education sector.

The SUBEB chief said in a statement by the head of public affairs of the agency, Mrs Adewunmi Enitan, that the new normal is a blended classroom where students learn both in physical classroom and via online/virtual platform.

