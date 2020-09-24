‘Ondo to employ 1000 new teachers soon’

The Ondo State government has concluded all arrangements to employ about 1000 teachers to fill vacant positions in all the schools across the state.

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Princess Oladunni Odu, who disclosed this during a meeting with head teachers in the state said employment letters of the 1000 teachers are ready and would soon be distributed.

She said due process of recruitment is being followed, and that all the necessary steps are being followed.

Speaking further on the efforts of the state government in the development of education in the state, Odu stated that 54 schools have been touched in Akure South Local Government alone.

According to her, the present administration in the state has constructed nine new schools, perimeter fencing of 10 schools have been carried out while 25 schools have been renovated in the area, making everything 54 schools altogether.

Odu said that 5,314 teachers were promoted in the space of three years of the present administration, with 444 inter-cadre transfer done, saying that training of teachers is being done at regular intervals, while furniture for pupils is being supplied.

She advised the teachers to make use of the training given to them on COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, and be patient with the government saying education is capital-intensive.

In his response, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Akure South Local Government, Michael Ogunleye, commended the efforts of the Rotimi Akeredolu administration in the education sector in the local government, particularly in the area of schools’ renovation and provision of instructional materials.

He listed other areas to include construction of new school buildings, distribution of new set of furniture to schools in large numbers, among others.

Ogunleye said the in history of education in the state, teachers’ history have been rewritten under the present administration with up-to-date promotion of teachers, career elongation of primary school teachers, and granting of car loan to them.

He however, requested for more renovations, construction of new buildings and more furniture and instructional materials to make teaching and learning more effective.

He also called for consideration of the local government when the teachers to be recruited will eventually be distributed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

FG Takes Over Revenue Management Of NNPC, Customs, FIRS, NCC, Others

Pressured by dwindling revenues and heavy debt burden, the Federal Government on Tuesday moved to boost its resources by directly taking over control of revenue management of its 10 most lucrative enterprises…

Borno Governor Donates House, N20m To Widow, Children Of Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and N20 million to the widow and children of Colonel Dahiru Bako who died from wounds sustained during an ambush on his troops while battling Boko Haram on Sunday morning…

Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.