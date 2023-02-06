A tanker discharging fuel at Optimal Petrol station in Aule area of Akure, Ondo state capital, on Monday evening exploded, razing the filling station.

The area’s residents ran for their lives immediately after the taker exploded. At the same time, traders at the shopping complex hurriedly packed their wares for fear of the fire spreading to other houses.

It took the prompt arrival of the fire service fighters from the Federal Fire Service and Ondo State Fire Service, who helped to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Solomon, explained that the tanker exploded due to the hot weather and said, “this is hot weather. It was the pressure that exploded.”

He disclosed that the owner had just purchased the tanker, and this was its first trip to discharge petrol.

The leader of the youths in the area, Imuesemen John, said “the youths of this community joined the firefighters to put out the fire.

“Some items were destroyed, but no life was lost. We beg the government to save us. Filling stations should be built outside the community. Our safety is paramount to us.

A trader also explained that some hoodlums used the opportunity to loot some shops and said the sum of N35,000 was stolen by those who came to help her pack her wares to safety.

“All these houses would have been burnt. God will provide what we lost. I was there when they brought the fuel, and after a few minutes, the fire started.

“The N35,000 I kept in my shop was stolen maybe by those assisting in parking out my goods.”