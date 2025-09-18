Tambuwal, Atiku are consistent betrayers — Wike

…says I spoke to Fubara, peace has returned to Rivers

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as consistent betrayers.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, while appearing as a guest.

The Minister was responding to what Tambuwal said on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on 5 September, that his political choices have always been guided by principles of leadership and not by personal relationships, and that he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over Wike, if he had to make a choice on who should lead the country.

Wike, who described Tambuwal and Atiku as birds of the same feathers, said: “I’m going to talk a little bit about shame. Shame, why not? These are people who have been consistently inconsistent.

“You know, when you’re a consistent betrayer, what do you expect? Now, birds of the same feathers flock together. There’s no way I mean, you will not go along with Atiku knowing fully well their antecedents.”

The Minister also revealed that he spoke with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday ahead of the lifting of the emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that following six months of emergency rule in the oil-rich South-South state, peace has been restored, with all stakeholders now committed to moving the state forward.

“As I speak to you, as of yesterday, I spoke to the Governor (Fubara). I told him I was leaving that night to come back, and he told me he was leaving this morning,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

“So, I can tell you that, by the grace of God, peace has returned. And look at what the Assembly did today to set the tone, you can see peace; you can see we are prepared, for the interest of the state. Let’s move forward.”

It would be recalled that in March, President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly following a protracted political crisis between the governor and his predecessor.

Fubara was not in the country when President Tinubu suspended the emergency rule on Wednesday.

The Minister, responding to what many observers had attributed to be the cause of the crisis, in part, to the Minister’s alleged imposition of political appointees on the governor, stated that he has no candidates to suggest and pledged to give the governor a free hand to manage the affairs of the oil-rich South-South state.

“I cannot go and impose anything on the governor. Why would I impose anything on the governor? Assuming I go to the governor and say, ‘I want this,’ will the state collapse? I will not (suggest commissioners for the governor) I have no candidate, and I will not,” he stated.

