Tambuwal assures projects completion before leaving office

Barely six months to the expiration of his second term tenure, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has pledged to complete all the projects initiated by his administration before he hands over power next year.

The governor made the pledge on Wednesday while interacting with stakeholders in the state on the 2023 budget preparations.

The meeting, which is an annual event initiated by his administration, often brainstorms on many issues affecting the lives of the people of the state.

According to him, “this year, we are developing a fiscal instrument tagged: ‘Budget of Consolidation and Finishing Strong,’ which is all-sector-inclusive. We are committed to the completion of projects started by this Administration before handing over, Insha Allah.

“It is our intention to do more in the area of Climate Change. The 2023 Budget will, therefore, give special tagging on climate change in addition to our priorities in the areas of health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment,” the Governor said.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the general global economic downturn, lower growth rate, high inflation, unemployment and poverty, Tambuwal reaffirmed his drive “to accomplish so much, we are not unmindful of our limitation in resources.

“We will, however, by the special grace of Almighty Allah, prevail over the socioeconomic challenges and deliver on our obligations to the electorate before the expiration of our tenure. We are achieving this through fiscal prudence, focus on priorities and effective collaborations with development partners and donor agencies.

“In line with the principles of the ‘PARIS Declaration’ government will continue to meet its obligations for effective management of development assistance and bringing development to our teeming populace through partnership. I am glad to refer to the global recognition that Sokoto State has enjoyed in this respect during our tenure,” he further added.

A statement signed by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen disclosed that the governor reiterated his administration’s sustenance of its globally acclaimed fiscal probity feat under the Fiscal Transparency and Accountability Sustainability Program (SFTAS) and the realization of its social contract vision, the Governor posits that he would continue to strengthen the “Public Financial Management System in line with the global best practice of prudent management of taxpayer’s money.”

He also assured that the “government will continue to welcome all contributions and constructive criticism aimed at engendering good governance, progress and stability” of the state, so as to maintain “an absolute commitment to the security, welfare and well-being of our citizenry.”

In his welcome address, the state’s commissioner for budget and economic planning, Hassan Maccido, said the town hall meeting is aimed at providing a rare opportunity for the citizens to contribute their quota to the development of the policies and programmes of the government.

Individuals, associations, civil societies, women groups, and religious and traditional rulers made their contributions on several issues.

In their separate remarks, representatives of UNICEF, a coalition of NGOs, civil society organizations, academia and others commended the Sokoto state government for organizing the event, while making their recommendations and observations on the forthcoming budget.

