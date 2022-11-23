You can’t challenge Tinubu’s eligibility to contest, court tells Udeze

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared that Mr Kenneth Udeze lacks the right to institute any litigation on behalf of the Action Alliance (AA), having been expelled from the party.

Udeze had approached the court to seek an order preventing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 presidential election.

“Joined in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima,” the court said.

In her ruling on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice B.F.M Nyako, held that Udeze cannot represent the party in the suit he instituted and granted an application by the national chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, to be joined in the suit.

She ruled that Omoaje will henceforth represent the Action Alliance (AA) in the matter.

To this end, the court also ruled that all documents relating to the case should be served to Omoaje who will henceforth represent the party in the suit.

The case was thereafter adjourned to December 6, 2022.

Recalled that the National Think Thank committee which is the highest ruling organ of the party had since 2019 suspended and subsequently expelled Udeze from the party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Lost $2bn To Oil Theft Between January And August This Year — Senate

The Ad-Hoc Committee set up by the Senate for a thorough investigation on oil theft and consequent damage to the nation’s economy said in its report, considered and adopted by the Senate…

Ekiti Assembly Of Two Speakers In One Week

YOMI AYELESO examines the crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Asssembly, which has resulted in two members laying claim to the office of Speaker in the last few days to succeed former Speaker Funminiyi Afuyi…

Bated Breath Over Makinde’s Strategy For 2023 Elections





With Governor Seyi Makinde officially kicking off campaign for his reelection, on Tuesday, WALE AKINSELURE, in this piece, writes on issues, underpinnings that greet the Oyo governor’s bid for a second term in office…

6 Things You Are Doing That Are Lowering Your Sperm Count

Certain lifestyle factors play a large role in determining a man’s sperm count. The good news is that most of the time, sperm count levels are not permanent. Normal sperm production takes 60 to 90 days. That means the effects of poor lifestyle choices can be reversed in just two or three months…