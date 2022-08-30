Synergy, vital in achieving public service reforms —Daju

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, has emphasised the importance of synergy in achieving Public Service Reforms in line with the goals of the present administration.

She made the emphasis when she received in audience, Dr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja who was on a courtesy visit to the ministry to solicit collaboration and support for the department of reform coordination in implementing the reform initiatives of the present government.

Daju said that there was an urgent need to reform the civil service which can only be attained through a collective effort of reform coordination across all Ministries, Agencies and Departments of the government.

She noted that the digitalisation, self-assessment tools and performance management system that the BPRS in collaboration with Head of Service had put in place would go a long way in sanitising the service.

The Permanent Secretary called on the BPSR, as the coordinating agency, to ensure it interfaces effectively with all MDA’s to resolve whatever challenges that may exist. She commended the DG for the efforts so far and assured him of the Ministry’s complete support and partnership in relevant areas as reform is paramount in industrial relations.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, BPSR, Dr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment plays an important role in the implementation of the National Strategy on Public Service Reform as it oversees labour relations, performance of workers, safety and their welfare.

Dr Arabi stated that the request was in tandem with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to BPSR in ensuring proper coordination and collaboration with MDA’s and state governments.

