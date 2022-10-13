SWIT pledges support for Soludo govt to improve IGR in Anambra 

Anambra State branch of the Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has pledged to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s led- government, particularly revenue-generating agencies to improve the internally generated revenue of the state for economic development.

The pioneer coordinator of the society in the state, Lady Ifeoma Deborah Obieri, at her decoration in Awka, on Wednesday, assured that the society under her leadership will work with all stakeholders in the tax profession in order to achieve the desired objectives.

She said the SWIT was formed to encourage and assist women in the tax profession to promote their education, intellectual growth and professional knowledge for the best interest of the profession in Nigeria.

According to her, the society under the new executives would undertake a tax awareness campaign to various sectors of the state’s economy with a particular focus on women’s interest, encouraging the formation of tax awareness clubs in secondary schools in order to catch future taxpayers’ young.

“I am humbled on this occasion of my investiture and I wish to call on my colleagues in the tax profession, and other sister women organizations to join hands with SWIT Anambra branch and Society to help the society in nation building and developing Anambra State, she stated.

SWIT national chairperson, Dr Biola Adimula congratulated the first Anambra State coordinator of the society, saying that her election was a result of her commitment and contribution towards the progress of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and SWIT in particular.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Chief Adesina Adedayo, was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Chief Innocent Ohakwe.