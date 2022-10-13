Gunmen kill vigilante Commander, two others in Anambra

By Michael Ovat- Awka
Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have killed one of the commanders of the Anambra Vigilante Group and two of his orderlies in the Igboukwu community,  Aguata Council Area of the State.

The vigilante officer, popularly called Shaba, was in the company with his orderlies, whose identities were still unknown at a bar in Nkwo Market at Igboukwu in the above Council Area of the State when the gunmen opened fire on them.

It was gathered that the incident happened late on Wednesday.

The attackers were said to have driven to the bar, alighted from their vehicle and opened fire on the two orderlies of the vigilante at the entrance of the bar before going inside to shoot the officer dead.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy, there were claims that the vigilante officer was a member of the Ebubeagu group terrorising communities in the South-East, while some others claim that the killing was carried out by members of a kidnapping ring whose leader was busted by Shaba’s team some days ago.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said a deliberate operation has been set in place to apprehend the attackers, adding that surveillance has been intensified within the area.

“There is a deliberate operation ongoing now aimed at apprehending the attackers. Meanwhile, patrols have been intensified within Aguata and its environs. Further development shall be communicated please,” the PPRO added.

