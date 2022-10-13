Our structure not for PDP, Oyo ADC tells ex-Speaker

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, has warned a former Oyo Central Senator, Monsurat Sunmonu against insinuating that she will be handing over the entirety of the party’s structure to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), upon her defection to the latter anytime soon.

In a communique issued at the end of a press conference in Ibadan and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ADC noted that the party is in receipt of credible intelligence on the impending defection of Sunmonu to the PDP, and urged the former Oyo State Speaker to desist from such promise of handing over the ADC structure in the state to her new associates.

Adeoti Babatunde Aderoju and Bimpe Adelowo, chairman and publicity secretary of the party, who signed the communique adopted at the event attended by executives and candidates of the party across the state, explained that “Much as we do not begrudge the former senator of her democratic rights to associate with whomsoever she fancies, we’re constrained to issue this caveat emptor to her new associates so that they know what they’re buying.

“That Senator Sunmonu, one of the former leaders in the ADC, is not our party’s alpha and omega; as we have well-composed executive structures from the state to the ward level, which in no way answers, or is responsible to her.

“That she cannot, therefore, promise her new associates what was never in her control in the first instance; aptly summarized by this legal maxim we expect her to be familiar with; “nemo dat quod no habet,” she cannot give what she doesn’t have.

“Some of the Exco members that may be likely be paraded as defectors are either serving as assistant secretary /supervisory councillors and special assistants in various local governments and as such, they are political appointees of the present administration.

“That on account of this, we warn Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, to ensure she separates the facts clearly at her defection rally on Thursday, 13 October 2022, telling the whole world that she would be jumping ship to the PDP in her personal capacity, and not with the support or express approval of our party, the ADC.

“That as a party, we stand solidly behind all our candidates in the 2023 General Elections, and that we shall do all that’s legitimate to ensure their victory,” the party explained.

The party said it has candidates contesting all elective posts in the state, adding that Dr Bamidele Ajadi and Evan. Emmanuel Oyewole are governorship and deputy governorship candidates of ADC while candidates are also fielded for all the 32 state assembly seats; 14 reps and 3 senatorial seats across the state.