Efon Alaaye town in Ekiti State led by Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, turned out in their resplendence for the grand finale of the 2023 Efon Alaaye Day celebration in which Governor Biodun Oyebanji; juju music icon, King sunny Ade; a former Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company Ltd., Chief Francis O. Mogaji; a Professor of Haematology and sickle cell advocate, Professor Adeyinka Gladys Falusi; and England-based Accounting guru, Chief Olatunde Ashaolu, among others were honoured by the town.

The beautiful ceremony also saw all the six principal communities that make up the town pay homage to the Alaaye of Efon kingdom, Oba Aladejare, as they filed past, each in unfettered conviviality, to pledge continued loyalty to the Kabiyesi and the town.

Ajiroba Patrick Ojo, a past President of Efon Development League (EDL) and proud son of Efon, said the peace and serenity the community is witnessing was heartwarming and encouraging. “We have this communal way of living which surpasses even human understanding.

In Efon, you cannot find a refuse dump, no matter of the volume generated. We cannot even explain it,” Ajiroba Ojo, an accomplished business guru enthused.

Chairman of the central planning committee of the weeklong celebration, who was also a past president of EDL Panaf Olajide Olakanmi praised sons and daughters of Efon for their support and success of the events.

