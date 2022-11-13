Sucht comes through with ‘In My Mind’

By Seyi Sokoya
After so much social media buzz, fast rising singer and songwriter, Oguntokun Olaoluwa, who is widely known as Sucht, has released another hit track.

For Sucht, he feels this track would go a long way in stamping his feet in the competitive music industry as he expressed that he is ready to give it all it takes to take a space.

Titled ‘In My Mind’, the talented singer, Sucht was able to express his thoughts and bore his mind on different things he has experienced so far and what he hopes to achieve.

The song itself is not doing bad on the internet as it continues to grow in numbers across streaming platforms and also making its way to topping music charts across the country.

He, however, felt great with the way the song has been faring. “I’m greatly working towards shooting the music video soon and it promises to be the best of all.”

