Students block Lagos-Ibadan expressway over prolonged ASUU strike

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Tuesday, blocked a section of the Lagos -Ibadan expressway, to protest against the ongoing strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The students, in their hundreds, demanded the immediate end to the strike which has entered its seventh month, urging the federal government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers to enable them return to class.
The protest led to heavy traffic on the ever-busy highway as motorists and other road users were held up for some minutes in the traffic.
