Students block Lagos-Ibadan expressway over prolonged ASUU strike
FG Vs ASUU: Court Adjourns Proceedings Till Friday
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), on Monday, adjourned the suit brought before it by the Federal Government challenging the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) till September 16, 2022, for further mention…
Aviation Workers Protest In Lagos, Shut Down Operations At Kano Airport
FLIGHT operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano were on Monday temporarily grounded following a face-off between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency over non-payment of electricity billss….
Two Policemen, Two Aides, One Other Killed In Ubah’s Convoy Attack —Police
The Anambra State Police Command on Monday gave casualty figure on the attack in Anambra State by gunmen on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, disclosing that five persons lost their lives during the attackk….
Ondo White Paper: No King Has Right To Claim Paramountcy Over Others ― Govt
Ondo State government on Monday stated that paramountcy is alien to, and not part of the Chief’s Law of the state, just as it declared that no king in the state has the right to paramountcy claim…
